Jones is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Hawks due to a left shoulder sprain, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Jones was listed as available earlier Thursday, but the point guard suffered a downgrade in his status. Either way, the probable tag suggests he's likely to suit up and see action. Jones has missed San Antonio's last six games, but he's had a minor role when healthy. Through 10 appearances, he's averaging just 4.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 17.5 minutes per game.