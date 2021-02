Jones put up 18 points (5-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 assists, four rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes of Wednesday's 119-111 G League win over Memphis.

Jones didn't have a great shooting effort, but he more than made up for it with a game-high 16 assists. As a result, he was one of two Austin players to notch a double-double on the evening.