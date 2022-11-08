Jones provided 20 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 115-109 loss to Denver.

Jones came alive on the offensive end, popping for a career-high 20 points to go with nine dimes. The assists marked a season-high for the sophomore who continues to put together a strong season. He has now racked up at least six assists in six straight games, adding a combined eight steals. With Josh Primo no longer on the roster, Jones has a clear path to minutes and should be rostered in all formats.