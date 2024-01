Jones ended with 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 125-121 loss to the Bucks.

Jones's efficient shooting helped him tie his season high for points in Thursday's narrow loss to Milwaukee. Replacing Malaki Branham (ankle) in the starting lineup, Jones had an immediate impact as a playmaker, creating easy looks for teammates, especially Victor Wembanyama.