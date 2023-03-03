The Spurs will be "conservative" with Jones' (foot) minutes for Thursday's game against Indiana, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Although it was likely Jones would face some sort of limits Thursday after a five-game absence, coach Mitch Johnson, who's stepping in for Gregg Popovich Thursday, confirmed the restrictions. Although its unclear exactly how many minutes Jones will see Thursday, fantasy managers should still temper expectations considering he holds a season average of 29.3 minutes per game.