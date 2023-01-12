Jones contributed 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 loss to the Grizzlies.

The Spurs put up a good fight against one of the best teams in the Western Conference, and even though they ultimately lost, Jones had another strong performance and continues to make leaps in his development. The former Duke standout has scored at least 18 points in each of his last four outings and is averaging 5.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game in that stretch as well.