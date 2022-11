Jones closed Wednesday's 124-122 overtime loss to Memphis with 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 37 minutes.

Jones finished with his first double-double of the season, surpassing the double-digit assist mark for the first time. His 11 assists was a season high, now having scored 10 or more points with five or more assists five times.