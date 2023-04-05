Jones had 20 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 115-94 loss to the Suns.

Jones was the only routine starter on the floor in the loss, as the Spurs continued to suffer from numerous injuries throughout the roster. The Duke product has been a bright spot during an otherwise dismal season for Spurs, who traded Dejounte Murray to Atlanta and desperately needed a new floor general to step up. Jones delivered, averaging a team-high 6.4 assists per game over 65 contests.