Jones finished with a career-high 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt) to go with three assists and two rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Spurs' 126-94 loss to the Jazz.

Utah turned the game into a blowout by halftime, allowing Jones and some of the Spurs' other lightly-used players to pick up some more run than usual. Jones produced well during his time on the court, but he'll likely be held out of the rotation if Friday's game in Sacramento proves more competitive.