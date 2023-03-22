Jones finished with 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 119-84 loss to the Pelicans.

Jones was upgraded from doubtful to available Tuesday, taking his usual place in the starting lineup. This level of injury reporting basically sums up the entire Spurs roster at the moment, making it hard to know who to target on a nightly basis. When healthy, Jones continues to be a solid source of assists and steals, to the point where he should be on a roster in most formats.