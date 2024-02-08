Jones registered 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds and six assists over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 loss to the Heat.

Even if the record says otherwise, the Spurs have looked much better with Jones at point guard rather than Jeremy Sochan, and Jones has also contributed to that with an uptick in the scoring column. Even though he's a pass-first point guard, Jones has scored in double digits in four of his last six appearances. Furthermore, he's averaging 13.1 points, 7.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game since moving to a starting role back on Jan. 4.