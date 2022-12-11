Jones posted 10 points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 115-111 victory over the Heat.

While he didn't repeat his offensive success from Thursday night, Jones returned to form defensively with another pair of steals as well as a block. The 22-year-old has recorded at least two steals in six of his last eight outings and is now averaging 1.5 steals per game this season. Considering the starting point guard spot is his to lose, it would be nice to see a bit more consistency in his assist numbers, as he is averaging 6.7 per game but hasn't had more than five in any of the last three contests.