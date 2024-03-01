Jones finished Thursday's 132-118 victory over the Thunder with 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 33 minutes.

There's no question the Spurs are a better team when Jones is running the show at point guard, and the numbers have backed that up. He's expected to remain in a starting role until the end of the campaign, and Jones has earned that right after delivering impressive numbers in February. He averaged 6.4 assists, to go along with 11.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, in February.