Jones contributed 11 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 122-115 overtime victory over the Nets.

Jones finished just three assists away from a double-double Sunday, and while he hasn't been able to sustain the scoring numbers he posted during most of January and February, he has shown clear signs of progress as a playmaker and distributor. To note, Jones is averaging 7.4 assists while committing just 1.7 turnovers per game since the All-Star break.