Jones scored 30 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-11 FT), and added 11 assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 115-108 G League win over Erie.

Jones had scored 34 points total in his first two G League games of the season but went absolutely nuts in this one. He also notched his second double-double of the campaign and has no fewer than seven dimes in any of his appearances thus far. The 21-year-old also has yet to miss any of his 17 free-throw attempts.