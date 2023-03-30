Jones contributed 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, six assists and three steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 128-117 loss to Utah.

Though he did miss his only free-throw attempt, Jones shot the ball well in Wednesday's loss, recording his highest scoring output since mid-January. He added multiple steals for the third straight contest and recorded a half-dozen assists for the fifth time in his last six. The young guard had suffered a bit of a production slump after returning from a foot injury almost a month ago, but over the last two weeks he seems to have returned to early season form again, which is great for those fantasy managers who held onto him.