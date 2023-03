Jones will rejoin the starting unit for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Jones has appeared in just four of the Spurs' last 16 games while dealing with illness and a foot injury and came off the bench in two of those four contests. However, he will be inserted into the first five Wednesday alongside Devonte' Graham, Romeo Langford, Keldon Johnson and Sandro Mamukelashvili. With the Spurs severely shorthanded, Jones could see upwards of 30 minutes.