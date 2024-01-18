Jones recorded nine points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds and 10 assists in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 117-98 loss to the Celtics.

The 2020 second-round pick continues to be productive as part of the starting five. Jones has started seven straight games, averaging 14.0 points, 6.9 assists, 3.7 boards, 1.0 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch in 29.6 minutes a night. The Spurs have tried to fit a number of square pegs into the point-guard hole this season without much success, and Jones looks like the team's best option for solid distribution numbers.