Jones (foot) is officially questionable for Thursday's game versus the Pacers.

Jones has missed five straight contests and nine of the last 10, and he's been deemed questionable ahead of the last two, so Jones' questionable tag presumably doesn't mean a ton regarding his status. The Spurs have upsized their starting five recently with Jones out, though Malaki Branham (back) is also questionable for this one. Devonte' Graham could line up for a start at point guard if both miss.