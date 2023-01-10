Jones finished with 18 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists and four rebounds across 30 minutes in Monday's 121-113 loss to the Grizzlies.

With Devin Vassell (knee) sidelined for a fourth straight game and with Keldon Johnson (hamstring) missing his second game in a row, the Spurs turned to Jones to pick up the slack in the scoring department. Jones has now reached the 18-point mark in three consecutive contests, shooting 48.1 percent from the field over that stretch while drilling all nine of his free-throw attempts. The point guard will continue to bring most of his value in the assists and steals categories moving forward, but with Vassell likely sidelined until the All-Star break, Jones should benefit from a slight uptick in his field-goal attempts and scoring output even when Johnson returns to action.