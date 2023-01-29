Jones contributed seven points (3-10 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and three steals across 28 minutes during Saturday's 128-118 overtime loss to the Suns.

Jones' biggest contribution to Saturday's loss was his three steals. He's really struggled to put up points lately and his assist numbers have dipped as well. The young guard out of Duke has also seen a slight decline in minutes over the last several games. His monthly splits still look pretty consistent though, so fantasy managers don't need to panic yet, but simply keep an eye on the situation and see if he can get out of this short slump soon.