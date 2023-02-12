Jones (foot) played 25 minutes in Saturday's 125-106 loss to the Hawks, finishing with eight points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Jones made his return to action after missing the Spurs' previous four games with a foot injury. Now that he's healthy again, Jones should maintain the team's starting point guard role for the rest of the season, though he now faces more competition for minutes in the form of trade-deadline pickup Devonte' Graham. Before acquiring Graham on Thursday, the Spurs had largely operated without a true backup point guard for most of the season, with wings such as Malaki Branham and the since-traded Josh Richardson having served as short-term options at the position when Jones was off the floor or sitting out games due to injury.