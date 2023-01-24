Jones finished with 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 24 minutes during Monday's 147-127 loss to Portland.

Jones did enough on both ends of the floor Monday, continuing what has been a solid stretch of basketball over the past two weeks. During that time, Jones has been the 64th-ranked player in standard formats, making the most of an injury to Devin Vassell (knee). He was clearly a must-roster player prior to Vassell's injury, so managers should just consider what's to come as icing on the cake.