Jones ended with five points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal over 20 minutes during Sunday's 123-83 loss to the Clippers.

Jones played 33 minutes during Friday's win over Houston but saw a decrease in playing time Sunday with the game out of hand for most of the second half. He started in all but three of his appearances last year but has come off the bench in his first three outings during the 2023-24 campaign. However, he's still seen ample playing time as a reserve and has been involved as a passer, averaging 6.0 assists per game.