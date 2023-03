Jones (rest) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Bruno Passos of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Jones rested in the second half of a back-to-back set Sunday against the Rockets, but he'll be back in action following his one-game absence. Over his last two appearances, he's averaged 7.0 points and 4.5 assists in 23.0 minutes per game.