Jones (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Pistons, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Despite going through shootaround Friday morning, Jones will miss a fourth straight game due to left foot soreness. He's one of seven Spurs listed as out, so San Antonio will presumably be extremely shorthanded versus Detroit. Recently acquired Devonte' Graham is a strong candidate to start at point guard in his Spurs debut.