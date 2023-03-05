Jones (rest) will sit out Sunday's game in Houston, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Jones is still working his way back from the foot injury that forced him to miss most of the month of February, so he'll be sitting out the second night of this back-to-back set. Jeremy Sochan (knee) and Romeo Langford (adductor) are also out for Sunday's game, so Devonte' Graham should see big minutes and plenty of playmaking opportunities for this one. Malaki Branham also gets a boost with Jones watching from the sidelines.