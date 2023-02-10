Jones (foot) is officially listed as questionable, but he participated in the Spurs' morning shootaround ahead of Friday's game against the Pistons, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Jones has missed three straight games due to left foot soreness, but his participation in shootaround suggests he's trending toward returning to action Friday. If available, the third-year guard should resume his starting duties, but recently acquired Devonte' Graham will be making his Spurs debut and may cut into Jones' playing time a bit. Before suffering the injury, Jones had scored in double figures just once over his previous six appearances, posting 8.3 points on 36.1 percent shooting during that stretch.