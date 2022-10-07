Jones scored 11 points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3 Pt, 2-2 FT) with five rebounds, four assists and a steal in 21 minutes against the Magic on Thursday.

The Spurs couldn't have asked for much more out of Jones as the point guard came out with three quick assists in the first quarter, all of which set up three-point field goals for San Antonio. He also grabbed two rebounds and a steal in the quarter, while going 2-of-2 from the field. Jones added another assist for three in the third quarter to go along with three rebounds while remaining perfect from the field. The Spurs have to feel good about Jones' efficiency across the board as they head into the regular season.