The Spurs selected Jones with the 41st overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Arguably the best perimeter defender in the nation last season, Jones lands in San Antonio, where he'll develop under Gregg Popovich on what could soon be a rebuilding roster. As a sophomore last season, Jones averaged 16.2 points, 6.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.