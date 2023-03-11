Jones racked up 14 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 25 minutes during Friday's 128-120 win over the Nuggets.

Malaki Branham started at point guard, but he was ineffective for most of the night. As for Jones, he returned from a day of rest and had a +/- rating of +21 in only 25 minutes as the Spurs pulled off the stunning upset. This was just one of two games for San Antonio this week, but they do have four games on the schedule in each of the next weeks to the delight of Jones' fantasy managers.