Jones recorded 12 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-7 FT), six assists, four rebounds, one steal and three turnovers across 21 minutes in Monday's 122-121 preseason loss to the Thunder.

Despite poor shooting, it was a strong performance for Jones in the preseason opener, and it appears he's the favorite to start at point guard on Opening Night. He has shown strong improvements in each of his first three seasons in the NBA and should benefit from playing alongside rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama during the 2023-24 campaign.