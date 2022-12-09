Jones recorded 26 points (10-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 118-109 victory over Houston.

Jones stepped things up on the offensive end, going for a career-high 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting. Typically known as a pass-first player, Jones was obviously feeling frisky in this one, allowing his shooting to do the talking. With the Spurs down on troops, Jones has been able to put up top-50 value over the past two weeks. While he is a clear must-roster player, this could also be a nice time to try and sell high, before the Spurs start getting healthy bodies back on the floor.