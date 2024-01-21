Jones had 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists and three steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 131-127 win over the Wizards.

Jones matched up in a duel with his brother, Tyus Jones, who started at point guard for the Wizards, but the Spurs' floor general came out on top in this one while posting his second double-double of the season. Jones moved to the starting lineup on Jan. 4 and has delivered solid numbers, averaging 13.9 points, 7.1 assists and 4.0 rebounds per night in that nine-game span.