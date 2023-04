Jones totaled 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 142-134 overtime victory over the Kings.

Jones was excellent on both ends of the court, showing efficiency from the field, elite vision and energy on the glass en route to his first career triple-double. Jones has scored in double digits in seven games in a row and is averaging 13.0 points, 7.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest in that span.