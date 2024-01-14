Jones produced 30 points (10-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 122-116 loss to the Bulls.

The 30 points were a new career high for Jones, who delivered 20 of his points in the first half alone to eclipse his previous season-high total of 18 points. In five games since re-entering the starting five, Jones is averaging 16.6 points, 5.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 three-pointers and 0.8 steals in 30.0 minutes per contest, numbers that make him a must-roster option in just about every 12-team league. Though he's still connecting on just 27 percent of his three-point attempts on the season, Jones ranks in the 89th percentile among all rim finishers by converting 70.6 percent of his attempts at the basket in 2023-24.