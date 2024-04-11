Jones racked up 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 127-89 loss to Oklahoma City.

The fourth-year point guard did the best he could with a threadbare supporting cast. Jones has put together a strong finish to the season. Over the last 15 games, he's averaged 12.2 points, 6.6 assists, 5.0 boards, 1.4 threes and 1.3 steals in 32.5 minutes a contest while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.