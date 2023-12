Jones amassed 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, five assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 132-119 loss to the Bucks.

Jones has yet to start a game this season. However, on Tuesday, the floor general scored in double digits for the ninth time this year and is showing signs of deserving a larger role. Over his last 10 contests, Jones has averaged 7.9 points, 4.8 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 steals per game in just 21.8 minutes per outing.