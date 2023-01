Jones ended with 21 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound and five assists over 30 minutes during Friday's 144-113 loss to Golden State.

Jones is embracing a bigger role on offense and is taking advantage of that, as he has attempted double-digit shots in each of his last six appearances while reaching the 15-point mark in the last five during that span. The former Duke standout is averaging 17.7 points per game in January.