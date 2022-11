Jones (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Trail Blazers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Jones was a late scratch Monday due to a stomach illness and may sit out the second half of the Spurs' back-to-back set as well. Devin Vassell operated as the point guard in Jones' absence Monday, which allowed Keita Bates-Diop to enter the starting lineup. San Antonio will likely deploy a similar lineup against Portland if Jones is unavailable for a second straight game.