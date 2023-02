Jones (foot) is questionable to play Tuesday against the Jazz, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

This nagging foot injury has kept Jones off the floor for eight of San Antonio's past nine games, but this is the second game that he's been listed as "questionable" rather than "doubtful," which suggests improvement. If he is able to get back out there, Devonte' Graham and Malaki Branham would take a hit. Stay tuned.