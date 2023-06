The Spurs tendered Jones a qualifying offer Thursday, making him a restricted free agent, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

With Jones being a restricted free agent, San Antonio will now be able to match any offer from another team. The 23-year-old took on an expanded role for the Spurs last season and started in 65 of his 68 appearances, and he averaged 12.9 points, 6.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 29.2 minutes while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 28.5 percent from deep.