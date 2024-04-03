Jones registered 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 12 rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 110-105 loss to Denver.

Jones recorded his first career triple-double, adding a pair of defensive stats for good measure. The Spurs are going to be without both Devin Vassell (foot) and Jeremy Sochan (foot) for the remainder of the season, meaning Jones should be in line for heavy minutes, assuming he can stay healthy. Ensure he is plugged into all lineups for the time being.