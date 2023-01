Jones provided 14 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 117-114 loss to New York.

Jones had been held to six points on 3-for-8 from the field and 0-for-3 from deep in his team's last game Monday against the Nets, but he managed to score in double digits Wednesday despite more struggles from deep. He's now 0-for-9 from three over his last three matchups.