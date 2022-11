Jones is in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Trail Blazers.

Jones will return to the starting lineup after missing Mondayday's game versus the Warriors due to illness. The third-year point guard has averaged 12.3 points, 6.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 30.4 minutes across 13 games this season. Jones' return will move Keita Bates-Diop back to the bench Tuesday.