Jones contributed 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 113-106 loss to the Clippers.

Jones has done a good job as the Spurs' starting point guard, and while the Spurs lost this game, he still produced a solid stat line. The 18-point output tied his season-best scoring mark, and he's also looked excellent as a passer since he's now dished out six or more dimes in five of his last six games. Over that six-game span, the former Duke product has averaged 11.2 points, 6.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.