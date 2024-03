Jones produced 24 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and three steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 103-101 loss to the Rockets.

Jones scored at least 20 points for just the third time all season, leading the Spurs with 24 points. Typically known for his assists production, managers certainly would have welcomed offensive output. Even though he won't score like this all too often, Jones remains a must-roster player across all category-based formats.