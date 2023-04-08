Jones finished with 21 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds and 12 assists across 32 minutes during Saturday's 151-131 loss to Minnesota.

Jones' strong finish to the season continued Saturday, turning in the second triple-double of his career. After being in and out of the rotation following the All-Star break, Jones has now played in 12 of the past 13 games, putting up top-50 value in that time. He has been a top-100 player for the season, a range that feels about right heading into the 2023-24 season.