Jones is in line to begin the 2023-24 season in a bench role after coach Gregg Popovich said that Jeremy Sochan will serve as the Spurs' starting point guard, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Sochan started Wednesday's preseason matchup against Houston, and the lineup from that game will serve as the starting unit on Opening Night. However, Jones saw ample playing time off the bench, compiling nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, two steals, one rebound and one block in 21 minutes. Jones averaged 12.9 points, 6.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 29.2 minutes per game over 68 appearances (65 starts) last year. If the Spurs get off to a slow start, it's possible Jones enters the conversation to reclaim a starting role.