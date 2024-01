Jones is slated to start Thursday's game against the Bucks, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

With Malaki Branham (ankle) doubtful for Thursday's matchup, Jones should have a chance to join the Spurs' starting lineup for the first time this season. Jones has played over 20 minutes in seven of his last eight appearances, averaging 8.8 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per game.